Fmr LLC Has $63.67 Million Stock Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057,947 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.20% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $63,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $331,284.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $331,284.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,343.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $107,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,119. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CRNX opened at $42.76 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.