Fmr LLC Has $64.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $64,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $239.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $239.71.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

