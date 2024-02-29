Fmr LLC Has $71.25 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,736 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.30% of Align Technology worth $71,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 238,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,190,000 after buying an additional 95,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,698,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $2,144,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.27.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $302.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.26 and its 200-day moving average is $275.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

