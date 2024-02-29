Fmr LLC Has $71.96 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,620 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Diodes worth $71,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 102.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 292,450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Diodes by 272.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 169,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 266.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $11,701,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. TheStreet cut Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,992 shares in the company, valued at $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,341,330 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $67.44 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.76 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.