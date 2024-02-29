Fmr LLC Has $73.54 Million Stock Holdings in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,026 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.97% of Biomea Fusion worth $73,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 113.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 61,810 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 70.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 233,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 73.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 49,485 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $4,396,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 120.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 716,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 391,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMEA. Truist Financial began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $660.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.44. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

About Biomea Fusion

(Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.