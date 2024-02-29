Fmr LLC Has $75.44 Million Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.05% of Skyline Champion worth $75,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 1.2 %

Skyline Champion stock opened at $81.82 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.40.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.