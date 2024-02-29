Fmr LLC Has $76.02 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.35% of Fair Isaac worth $76,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,246,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 741.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,407,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,778 shares of company stock worth $24,786,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,276.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,230.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,047.98. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $650.00 and a 52 week high of $1,336.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

