Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825,683 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.57% of AZEK worth $69,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.7% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $2,342,230. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

