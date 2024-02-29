Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Fmr LLC raised its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502,724 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 685,471 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.98% of QCR worth $72,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QCR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QCR by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Down 0.4 %

QCR stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.57 million. QCR had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 20.80%. Analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,656. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

