Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,026,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533,775 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.92% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $73,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 153.5% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,159,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,306,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,406,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after buying an additional 934,022 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAWN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

DAWN stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of -1.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $49,440.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $49,440.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,781 shares of company stock valued at $562,860. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

