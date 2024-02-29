Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 988,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,070 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.28% of PriceSmart worth $73,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 175.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PriceSmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 61.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $83.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.43. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

