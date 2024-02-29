Fmr LLC Purchases 121,978 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 5.48% of IES worth $72,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in IES by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in IES by 1,078.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IES by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in IES by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IES stock opened at $107.08 on Thursday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $108.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.53.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $316,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,500,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,419,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $2,627,509.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,428,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,940,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $316,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,500,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,419,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,175 shares of company stock valued at $14,059,084. Corporate insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

