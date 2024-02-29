Fmr LLC Purchases 1,288,526 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288,526 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 13.76% of Janux Therapeutics worth $64,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,106,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JANX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

JANX stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.95. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $58.69.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.