Fmr LLC Purchases 48,125 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,125 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Qorvo worth $64,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,364,000 after acquiring an additional 113,870 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 646.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347,972 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $112.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $114.97.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

