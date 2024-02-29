Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.57% of MGM Resorts International worth $72,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

