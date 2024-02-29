Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 107,842 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Callon Petroleum worth $72,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,911 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE opened at $31.22 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

