Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,357,134 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Ceridian HCM worth $77,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

CDAY opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,397.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

