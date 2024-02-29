Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146,168 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.94% of PROG worth $73,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PROG during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PROG by 30.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in PROG by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PROG by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in PROG by 55.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRG opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.10.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. PROG had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

