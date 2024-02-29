Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRGFree Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146,168 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.94% of PROG worth $73,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PROG during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PROG by 30.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in PROG by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PROG by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in PROG by 55.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE PRG opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.10.

PROG (NYSE:PRGGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. PROG had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens raised shares of PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRG

PROG Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PROG (NYSE:PRG)

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.