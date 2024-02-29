Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,464 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Tenet Healthcare worth $71,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on THC shares. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC opened at $89.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $94.16.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

