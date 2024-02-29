Fmr LLC Sells 1,040,535 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040,535 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.17% of Oshkosh worth $72,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $115.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

