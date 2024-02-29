Fmr LLC Sells 1,090,194 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,445,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090,194 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 12.29% of Vera Therapeutics worth $74,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VERA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Maha Katabi purchased 161,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

