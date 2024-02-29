Fmr LLC Sells 162,883 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,122 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 162,883 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.05% of Arch Resources worth $64,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 21.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 11.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $875,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 1,568 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $274,666.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,654.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $875,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock worth $3,347,018. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH opened at $162.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.87 and a 200 day moving average of $158.53. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $187.45.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $23.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

About Arch Resources

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.