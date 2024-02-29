Fmr LLC Sells 2,784,021 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,968,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,784,021 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.76% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $64,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

NYSE:SPR opened at $29.52 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

SPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.