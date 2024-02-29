Fmr LLC Sells 3,578,723 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,652,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,578,723 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $67,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 322.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

