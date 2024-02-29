Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,671,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,716 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.57% of DoubleVerify worth $74,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,845.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,977 shares of company stock worth $785,313. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE:DV opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.