Fmr LLC Trims Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 161,364 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.16% of Norfolk Southern worth $72,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $61,967,000 after buying an additional 72,328 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,271,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,779,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $253.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.40. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

