Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE FET opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 29,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth $834,120,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

