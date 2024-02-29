Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Freshpet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Freshpet Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Freshpet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of FRPT opened at $109.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.52. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $112.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.