FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Argonaut Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Argonaut Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Argonaut Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Argonaut Gold Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of AR stock opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$256.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

