FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $23.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $23.90. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $23.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.14 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.80.

NYSE MOH opened at $402.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $410.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,242,000 after acquiring an additional 112,243 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caden Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

