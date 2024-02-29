FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Eldorado Gold Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.06.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE ELD opened at C$13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$11.38 and a 12 month high of C$18.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.90.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.