FY2024 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

