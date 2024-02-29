FY2024 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Lowered by Analyst

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

EGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

EGO stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 29,438,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,297,000 after purchasing an additional 501,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,145,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,232,000 after acquiring an additional 699,111 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,708,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,774,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,862,000 after purchasing an additional 79,670 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

