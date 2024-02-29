FY2024 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Cut by Analyst

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report released on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

K92 Mining Price Performance

TSE:KNT opened at C$5.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.96. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.64 and a 12 month high of C$8.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

