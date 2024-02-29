FY2024 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price target on Superior Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.69.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

TSE:SPB opened at C$9.23 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.05 and a twelve month high of C$11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.84.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

Further Reading

