Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Trading Down 1.6%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF)'s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 49,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 103,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Gear Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

