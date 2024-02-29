Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globant Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,659,000 after buying an additional 714,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,922,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Globant by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,159,000 after purchasing an additional 459,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Globant by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after purchasing an additional 416,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Globant by 224.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 594,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,810,000 after purchasing an additional 411,316 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $226.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.44. Globant has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

