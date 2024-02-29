Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Golar LNG worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 25,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.06.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.