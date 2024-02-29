Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Goldmoney Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

