Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.11

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.11 and traded as low as C$7.12. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$7.15, with a volume of 25,510 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$238.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

