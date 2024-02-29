Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.49% of Green Dot worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,584,000 after purchasing an additional 199,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $437.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Green Dot from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDOT

About Green Dot

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.