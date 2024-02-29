Grindr (GRND) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Grindr Trading Down 3.3 %
NYSE GRND opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Grindr has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at Grindr
In related news, Director George Raymond Zage III acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $447,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,620,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,925,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 78.20% of the company’s stock.
Grindr Company Profile
Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.
