Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in February

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the January 31st total of 232,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

