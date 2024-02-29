Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in February

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the January 31st total of 232,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Hammerson Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.37.
Hammerson Company Profile
