Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.98 million, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 46.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 12.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 218,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 26.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 56,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

