HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 188.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 327.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp Price Performance

HCP stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 777,817 shares of company stock worth $18,077,364 in the last 90 days. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Read Our Latest Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.