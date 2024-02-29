HC Wainwright Comments on Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

CLDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,864 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 84.5% in the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after acquiring an additional 546,124 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

