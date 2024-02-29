HC Wainwright Weighs in on Krystal Biotech, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.

Shares of KRYS opened at $163.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.96. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $70.51 and a 12-month high of $173.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,038.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 485.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 282,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,941. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

