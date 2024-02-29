Head to Head Analysis: Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) & Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of Orchestra BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Orchestra BioMed and Anika Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchestra BioMed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Orchestra BioMed currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.14%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.97%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and Anika Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchestra BioMed N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Anika Therapeutics $156.24 million 2.32 -$14.86 million ($1.69) -14.66

Orchestra BioMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anika Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchestra BioMed N/A -23.18% -13.60% Anika Therapeutics -15.05% -3.32% -2.74%

Risk & Volatility

Orchestra BioMed has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Orchestra BioMed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchestra BioMed

(Get Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of hypertension in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic partnership with Terumo Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

About Anika Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management products includes Monovisc and Orthovisc, an injectable HA-based viscosupplement for the pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; Cingal, a single-injection OA pain management product to provide both short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, a molecular weight injectable HA veterinary product. The company's joint preservation and restoration product family comprises 150 bone preserving joint technology products, including partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and invasive and bone sparing implants, which are designed to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions; sports medicine solutions used to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons; and orthopedic regenerative solutions, including Hyalofast and Tactoset. In addition, it offers non-orthopedic products comprising HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications including adhesion barrier, advanced wound care, ear, nose, and throat products, as well as ophthalmic products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.