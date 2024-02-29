Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,966 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,386,000 after buying an additional 425,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,342,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after buying an additional 585,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,405,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,974,000 after acquiring an additional 567,206 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

