HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 164.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,078 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.57% of HealthEquity worth $35,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $83.00 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 244.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

